Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,889.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $635,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

