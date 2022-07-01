Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 74,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 105,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.
Oncology Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONPH)
