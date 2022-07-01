ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.86 and last traded at $46.87. Approximately 334,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,013,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.