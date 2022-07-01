ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.86 and last traded at $46.87. Approximately 334,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,013,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.31.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.