OLIO Financial Planning Sells 321 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

OLIO Financial Planning reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

RTX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.58. 11,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,940,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

