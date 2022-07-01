OLIO Financial Planning Purchases 912 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 13.7% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLIO Financial Planning owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $23,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VEU opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

