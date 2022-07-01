OLIO Financial Planning Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1,003.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 61,312 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 237,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,257,773. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98.

