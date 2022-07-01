OLIO Financial Planning Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OLIO Financial Planning purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,599,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.99 and a 200-day moving average of $338.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

