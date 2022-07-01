OLIO Financial Planning Acquires 1,966 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.3% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

