ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.84. ODP has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $49.82.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.
ODP Company Profile (Get Rating)
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.
