ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.84. ODP has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $49.82.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ODP by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 701,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 653,137 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in ODP by 474.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 723,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 597,964 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ODP during the first quarter worth approximately $21,341,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in ODP by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,437,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,469,000 after acquiring an additional 290,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in ODP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

