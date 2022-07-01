Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.17 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $462,507.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00186593 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.01085364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00085024 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015990 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.