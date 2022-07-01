Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,201 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,484,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,451,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.43.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

