Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $222.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.12 and its 200 day moving average is $270.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.