Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $83.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

