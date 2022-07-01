Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,921,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,253,000 after buying an additional 128,181 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.42.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $1,688,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $117,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,660 shares of company stock worth $10,055,740. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
