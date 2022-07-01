Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 27.7% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 106.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

NYSE WM opened at $152.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average is $154.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

