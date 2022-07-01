Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

