Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

