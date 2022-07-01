Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 205.9% from the May 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,315,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 340,453 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 265,215 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 782,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 584,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 544,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 20,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.