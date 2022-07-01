NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Up 5.3%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 103,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,844,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Get NU alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.39 million. On average, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $31,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NU during the first quarter worth $81,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.