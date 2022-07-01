NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NG stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 221.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 424,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 367,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 161,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,676,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 170.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 171,692 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 108,129 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.