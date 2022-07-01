Northland Securities Boosts Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target to $65.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.