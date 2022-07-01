North West (TSE:NWC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.74

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.74 and traded as low as C$33.53. North West shares last traded at C$33.55, with a volume of 186,408 shares trading hands.

NWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.72.

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$579.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 2.6800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

