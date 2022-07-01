Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the May 31st total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,756,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($12.13) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($11.38) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

NRDBY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 178,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,834. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

