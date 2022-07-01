NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 58,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,496. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NN Group has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.6704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%.

NNGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NN Group from €63.00 ($67.02) to €58.00 ($61.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

