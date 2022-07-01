Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 348.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Nitto Denko stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $32.25. 23,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,649. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.15. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

