Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 220.6% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NPSCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 13,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. Nippon Steel has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

