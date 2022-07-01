Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Down 80.1% in June

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NINOY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.53. 4,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,181. Nikon has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Nikon had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.