NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. Truist Financial raised their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. NIKE has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. The stock has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.