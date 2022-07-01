NFT Art Finance Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Art Finance has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $779,076.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Art Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00184095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00658904 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00087157 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016056 BTC.

NFT Art Finance Coin Profile

NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Art Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

