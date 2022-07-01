NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NEE opened at $78.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

