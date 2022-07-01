NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

