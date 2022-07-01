Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Short Interest Down 62.4% in June

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock remained flat at $$15.80 during trading on Thursday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

