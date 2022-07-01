Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 329.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nexans from €81.00 ($86.17) to €83.00 ($88.30) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Nexans from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

NXPRF remained flat at $$81.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69. Nexans has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

