New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSA. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 700,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 599,991 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 848,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 328,776 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 251,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NVSA stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,573. New Vista Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

