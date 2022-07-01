New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

