New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

T opened at $20.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.