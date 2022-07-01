New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 80,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $111.73 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97.

