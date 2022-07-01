New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $970,000 Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. fuboTV accounts for approximately 0.5% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owned 0.10% of fuboTV worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 723,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 405,170 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.47 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $457.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.70.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

In other news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

