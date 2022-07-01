New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.