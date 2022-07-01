New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

