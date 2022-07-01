Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003970 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00082612 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.