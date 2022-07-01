Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group trimmed its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 300,651 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 279,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 158.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 162,514 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,130,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,029.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 324,304 shares of company stock worth $794,795. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 189,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,644. The company has a market capitalization of $85.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

