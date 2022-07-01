NeuroChain (NCC) Tops One Day Volume of $7.00

NeuroChain (NCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One NeuroChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NeuroChain has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. NeuroChain has a market cap of $349,064.92 and approximately $7.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NeuroChain

NCC is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,695,567 coins. NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NeuroChain is www.neurochaintech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

