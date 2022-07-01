Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Down 74.2% in June

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NBXG stock traded down 0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 250,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 10.76. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52-week low of 9.30 and a 52-week high of 20.33.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%.
