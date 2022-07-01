Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Short Interest Down 74.2% in June

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the May 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NBXG stock traded down 0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 250,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 10.76. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52-week low of 9.30 and a 52-week high of 20.33.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $98,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.