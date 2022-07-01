Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.03

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 631668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $740.76 million, a PE ratio of 320.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Netlist had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Research analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

