NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,504. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.58.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

