Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Position Trimmed by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.19) to €51.00 ($54.26) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

NSRGY stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.67 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.81.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.