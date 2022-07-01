Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the May 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Shares of NOPMF opened at $9.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.