Neo Market Cap Tops $577.82 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. Neo has a total market cap of $577.82 million and approximately $53.29 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $8.19 or 0.00042957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00192996 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.84 or 0.01572376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00096133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,074.33 or 1.00027538 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

