NCR (NYSE:NCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 251,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,765,724 shares.The stock last traded at $30.95 and had previously closed at $31.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

